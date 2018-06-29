Dessert destinations: Here are the top 4 spots in Clovis

1. Leilani Shave Ice
Photo: christina f./Yelp
Topping the list is Leilani Shave Ice. Located at 1177 N. Willow Ave., Suite 106, this shop serves ice cream, frozen yogurt and shaved ice and is the highest rated dessert spot in Clovis, boasting four stars out of 106 reviews on Yelp.
Established in 2014, the idea for this spot hatched after the owners' trip to Hawaii. Create a custom creation by first choosing a size and flavor of shaved ice (apple, blueberry, cherry, pineapple and more). Next, choose type of ice cream (vanilla bean, mint chip, strawberry and more) and add some toppings. See the full list of flavors and options here.
"This place has truly authentic Hawaiian shaved ice!" wrote Yelper Ashley S. "They even had the option for ice cream and condensed milk."
2. Bullard Donut and Bakery
Photo: rigs r./Yelp
Next up is Bullard Donut and Bakery, situated at 1779 Bullard Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 38 reviews on Yelp, the bakery, which offers doughnuts and more, has proven to be a local favorite.
The family-owned shop is known for its wide selection of baked goods and big doughnuts. There are also bear claws, cinnamon rolls and bierocks.
"Literally the best doughnut place in town!" wrote Yelp reviewer Jesse L. "I stop by at least twice a week to enjoy their football-sized croissants as well. The prices are unbeatable and the food is the same!"
3. Clovis Donuts
Photo: s. y. k./Yelp
Clovis Donuts, located at 1835 Ashlan Ave., Suite 105, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the doughnut shop four stars out of 88 reviews.
Expect creative options like M&M-topped and bacon-topped doughnuts along with doughnut holes, cakes, cupcakes and apple fritters.
Yelper Julie R. says, "These are the best doughnuts around! They are always fresh, soft and fluffy. The owners are always friendly and welcome you every morning with a smile!"
4. Judy's Donut
Photo: coco s./Yelp
Judy's Donut, which has several shops in the area, is another go-to, with four stars out of 24 Yelp reviews. Head over to 950 Herndon Ave., Suite 103 to see for yourself.
This small California-based chain offers up everything from classic glazed and cake doughnuts to French crullers and cream puffs. Check out the business' website here.
Jeanette M. raved about the shop on Yelp: "They are always fresh and are always so sweet and ready to help you. They are happy to work with you. This is the only place I really enjoy going to to get doughnuts."