Craving coffee and carbs? You're in luck. Dunkin' Donuts lets you grab a sweet treat while you shop with a new location inside the Walmart at 1977 W. Cleveland Ave.
The international chain offers more than 50 varieties of doughnuts, as well as beverages, bagels, breakfast sandwiches and other baked goods. Popular doughnut flavors include the vanilla frosted, chocolate glazed and jelly, per itswebsite.
Hungry for more? Hash browns, muffins and bagels are also available. A variety of hot caffeinated beverages such as vanilla chai, espresso and tea are on hand along with iced lattes and frozen coffee.
Eric P., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 22, wrote, "I tried the double chocolate doughnut (chocolate cake with chocolate glaze). The cake was moist and light and the glaze was rich and fudgy. They have the cake doughnuts down but are lost when it comes to the yeast doughnuts."
And Mckenna G. wrote, "Drinks are cheap and are OK for the price if you can get them to make it right. Waited 10 minutes with four other people on the drinks."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Dunkin' Donuts is open from 7 a.m.-11 p.m. daily.
Dunkin' Donuts opens new shop inside Walmart in Madera
