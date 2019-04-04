beer

Iced coffee-inspired beer from Dunkin', Harpoon could be your new poolside drink

EMBED <>More Videos

Dunkin' has teamed up with Boston-based brewery Harpoon to produce Harpoon Dunkin' Summer Coffee Pale Ale, a "hoppy tribute to Dunkin's signature Iced Coffee (combining) the flavors of Dunkin's Original Blend with a bright, summery pale ale."

By Danny Clemens
BOSTON -- If you're on the hunt for a new summertime drink, an iced-coffee inspired brew could be the jolt you need to freshen up your poolside routine.

Dunkin' has teamed up with Boston-based brewery Harpoon to produce Harpoon Dunkin' Summer Coffee Pale Ale, marrying two of the things they do best: coffee and beer. The 5% ABV brew is described as a "hoppy tribute to Dunkin's signature iced coffee [combining] the flavors of Dunkin's Original Blend with a bright, summery pale ale."

The beer is available through the summer in 12-ounce cans and on draft from participating retailers in the eastern United States. Dunkin' recommends pairing it with coffee-rubbed brisket, chipotle chicken tacos and coffee rolls.

This summer's pale ale is the second collaboration between Dunkin' and Harpoon, who first teamed up in the fall to produce a coffee-inspired porter.

"It's a delicious beer - hoppy and vibrant with a nice coffee character. We're thrilled to partner with an icon like Dunkin' again," Harpoon co-founder and CEO Dan Kenary said in a news release.
Related topics:
food & drinkmassachusettswhat's trendingbrewerysummerbuzzworthysocietydunkin'beerdunkin' donutscoffee
BEER
Jelly Belly offering beer flavored jelly beans
Police: Beverage bandit arrested after smashing vehicle into store
Reel-y? New beer can double as motion picture film developer
MillerCoors sues Anheuser-Busch over Super Bowl ad
TOP STORIES
Madera mother credits a car seat safety class for saving her kids' lives
RECALL: Beef patties distributed to schools nationwide 'contaminated'
Benefit concert raises money for Central Valley Honor Flight
Teen tells police that he's boy missing since 2011
Walmart to pay $495,000 for selling products with misleading packaging
T-Mobile tests customer service center in Kingsburg
Parking-space standoff captured on social media, goes viral
Show More
VIDEO: Man walks out of store with stolen chainsaw in his pants
The devil is in the details for teacher accused of sexting student
California considers tougher standards for drivers who drink
Man arrested for assault after plans to rape coworkers uncovered
PG&E names new chief executive, board
More TOP STORIES News