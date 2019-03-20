Explore these 3 new Northwest Fresno businesses

Ampersand Ice Cream
7010 N. Marks Ave., Suite 101
Photo: chris l./Yelp
Ampersand Ice Cream is a small batch creamery featuring flavors like Madagascar vanilla, whiskey caramel swirl, seasonal Irish cream and more. (You can check out the full assortment here.)
With a five-star Yelp rating out five reviews, the new addition has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Brandon S., who reviewed Ampersand Ice Cream on March 3, wrote, "There is ice cream, and then there is Ampersand. I heavily dislike ice cream most of the time, but I could eat this stuff everyday of the week -- excellent ice cream!"
"They use quality ingredients and you can tell," shared Yelper Rae Dawne G. "They have monthly rotating flavors and their display case is clean. They make their own waffle cones and use real milk for your milkshake."
Ampersand Ice Cream is open from noon-11 p.m. daily.
Big Lots
3520 W. Shaw Ave.
Photo: big lots/Yelp
Big Lots is a national department store chain offering quality products at reasonable prices -- from furniture and seasonal decor to toys and electronics. (You can view the full online shop here.)
Yelp users are still warming up to Big Lots, which currently holds 3.5 stars out of three reviews on the site.
Yelper Jennifer W., who reviewed Big Lots on Dec. 21, wrote, "The overall store was clean (as it should be for a new store), but something about the layout isn't my favorite. ... While the previous store sold furniture and had a good amount of space dedicated to it, this store seems a bit more furniture focused here."
And Mary Lou S. added, "There's a bigger selection of furniture than in the past. ... Lots of check out lanes, although only two were open. They weren't busy, so check out was quick."
Big Lots is open from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 9 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sunday.
Black Bear Diner
3602 W. Shaw Ave.
Photo: fresno b./Yelp
Black Bear Diner is a comfort food diner offering American classics like chicken fried steak, cinnamon roll French toast and slow-cooked pot roast. (See the full menu here.)
Yelp users are still warming up to Black Bear Diner, which currently holds 3.5 stars out of 31 reviews on the site.
Yelper Robert D., who reviewed Black Bear Diner on March 11, wrote, "I had the chicken fried steak with potatoes and toast. The chicken fried steak was crisp and the gravy was great. Potatoes weren't so great. Some were perfectly cooked, some were raw."
And Yelper Maira R., wrote, "The food is really good and fresh, I had the regular burger combo and a side of potato salad. The chocolate cream pie is delicious!"
Black Bear Diner is open from 6 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday-Thursday and 6 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
