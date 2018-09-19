HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES --SoCal fans of Flamin' Hot Cheetos will now be able to enjoy the spicy cheese puffs in ways they've never thought of, and it's all thanks to world-renowned Chef Roy Choi.
The three-day spicy extravaganza is called the Flamin' Hot Spot, where all the food uses Cheetos in some manner.
The temporary eatery is open from Sept. 18 through Sept. 20 from 5:30 p.m. to midnight at 1835 N. Cahuenga Blvd.
Choi is the man behind all of the creations, which include the Flamin' Hot Chipotle Ranch Wings, XXtra Flamin' Hot Rice Bowl, Hot Cheetos Burrito and even pancakes and desserts. To really get your mouth watering, the menu also has Flamin' Hot Elotes, described as a classic street corn buttered and covered in White Cheddar and Flamin' Hot Puffs and topped with even more Cheetos.
Choi said they're tapping into the hottest trend around - literally.
"Everything about spiciness and challenges and everybody upping their game on things -- that is fairly new, and a lot of people have been using it, but they're using it more as like a garnish. We tried to really look at it like, 'How do we use it as the full ingredient?'" he explained.
It seemed fans of the Flamin' snack food wasted no time claiming their spots, because all of the reservations are booked. The spots sold in under an hour.
I have a fun side& a serious side.This is my fun side.I turned Kogi&Chego n2 a Cheetos Flamin’ Hot collab b/c I've always thought about it&I know you thought about it so here it is.— Roy Choi (@RidingShotgunLA) September 13, 2018
Recipes - https://t.co/oYmVPdTcvU
📷:Travis Jensen#Cheetos#FlaminHotSpot pic.twitter.com/BRdizd9fw6
To learn more about the Cheetos Flamin' Hot Spot -- including some of its mouthwatering recipes -- visit www.cheetosflaminhotspot.com.