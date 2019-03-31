Fresno's 3 favorite spots to find budget-friendly vegan fare

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable vegan restaurants around Fresno, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fulfill your urges.
1. Rio Acai Bowls
Photo: see t./Yelp
Topping the list is Rio Acai Bowls. Located at 1915 Fulton St. in Downtown Fresno, the vegan spot, which offers acai bowls and poke, is the highest rated low-priced spot for vegan eats in Fresno, boasting 4.5 stars out of 228 reviews on Yelp.
The regional chain -- with several additional locations in Bakersfield -- offers up signature vegan bowls like The Paleo with acai, flaxseed, coconut, banana and almond butter; and The Hawaiian with ahi tuna, seaweed, green onion and more. (You can check out the full menu here.)
2. Pieology Pizzeria
Photo: Pieology Pizzeria/Yelp
Northwest Fresno's Pieology Pizzeria, located at 6709 N. Riverside Drive, Suite 103, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the inexpensive pizza spot, which offers vegan options and more, four stars out of 141 reviews.
With outposts from coast to coast, the national chain features both chef-inspired creations and build-your-own offerings complete with vegan options such as gluten-free crust, vegan mozzarella cheese, plant-based meats and vegetable toppings galore. (You can view the full menu here.)
3. La Jacka Mobile
Photo: Ramin A./Yelp
La Jacka Mobile, a street vendor and Mexican spot in Central Fresno, is another much-loved, affordable vegan go-to, with four stars out of 25 Yelp reviews. Head over to 3649 N. Blackstone Ave. to see for yourself.
Billed as a "sanctuary for vegans" by Yelper Kennedy H., the popular mobile eatery offers a full vegan menu, complete with jackfruit tacos, tamales, burritos, nachos and quesadillas.
---
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.