Fresno's 4 top spots for affordable sandwiches

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable sandwich outlets in Fresno, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture when cravings strike.
1. Mike's Grill
Photo: rocky b./Yelp
Topping the list is Mike's Grill. Located at 6642 N. Cedar Ave. in Northeast Fresno, the traditional American eatery is the highest rated inexpensive spot for sandwiches in Fresno, boasting 4.5 stars out of 392 reviews on Yelp.
Come try a pulled pork sandwich with barbecue sauce and special slaw; or a hot link sandwich consisting of semi-spicy sausage on a garlic-buttered French roll. (You can check out the full menu here.)
2. Geno's Sandwiches and Salads
Photo: john b./Yelp
Geno's Sandwiches and Salads, a spot to score sandwiches and salads in Northwest Fresno, is another much-loved, affordable go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 227 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1615 E. Ashlan Ave. to see for yourself.
The locally owned and operated joint features hot and cold sandwiches created using fresh ingredients -- from dry salami and marinated artichokes to roast beef and avocado. (See the full assortment here.)
3. Piemonte's Italian Delicatessen
PHOTO: d t./YELP
Over in Central Fresno, check out Piemonte's Italian Delicatessen, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 206 reviews on Yelp. Dig in at the deli and Italian spot by heading over to 616 E. Olive Ave.
Established in 1929, this long-standing deli offers up classic Italian-style sandwiches like pepperoni with Provolone, chopped ham with cheddar and the Roman Delight -- a sandwich topped with salami, mortadella and hot pepper cheese. (You can view the full sandwich selection here.)
4. Sunnyside Delicatessen
Photo: eric l./Yelp
Finally, there's Sunnyside Delicatessen, a Southeast Fresno favorite with 4.5 stars out of 158 reviews. Stop by 5691 E. Kings Canyon Road to hit up the deli, which offers sandwiches and more, next time you're in the mood for cheap eats.
The family-owned establishment has been serving the Fresno community for 35 years, with sandwich options like French dip; top-round pastrami with provolone; and Italian sausage with cheese, peppers and onions.