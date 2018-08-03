FOOD & DRINK

Get to know the 4 freshest new businesses to open in Fresno

Taco Bout It. | Photo: Michelle P./Yelp

By Hoodline
Interested in getting intel on the freshest new hotspots in Fresno? From a mini-burger berth to a discount depot, read on to see the newest destinations to open their doors around town.

Burgerim



Photo: Amanda M./Yelp

International fast-casual burger chain Burgerim recently opened an outpost at 570 Clovis Ave. in Roosevelt, the second in the Fresno area this year. Burgerim sells slightly oversized, customizable sliders in ones, twos, threes and boxes of up to 16.

With over 10 patty options, including beef, turkey, lamb, salmon and veggie, and 10 possible toppings (like bacon, fried egg and avocado) it provides plenty of choices for the curious or indecisive.

Taco Bout It



Photo: Danays M./Yelp

Taco Bout It is a food truck offering tacos and more that recently opened at 1020 E. Shaw in Hoover. It uses house-made tortillas to make its tacos, sopes, burritos and quesadillas -- and yes, it has carne asada fries.

El Azteca



Photo: El Azteca/Yelp

Stop by 3209 W. Shaw Ave., Suite 105 in Bullard and you'll find El Azteca, a classic Mexican joint serving up plates ranging from burritos and quesadillas to enchiladas and fajitas. On weekends, look for additional special options like menudo, tripe and red chili pepper soup.

dd's Discounts



Photo: dd's discounts/Yelp

Finally, there's dd's Discounts: a discount department store offering clothing, housewares, tools and more. The Ross Stores-owned establishment has made its debut at 4103 E. Ashlan Ave. in Hoover.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineFresno
FOOD & DRINK
Joey Chestnut downs 62 tacos in 8 minutes for Santa Monica eating contest
Popeyes serves up 24K gold chicken wings
Jonesing for ice cream and frozen yogurt? Check out Madera's top 3 spots
Celebrate National Taco Day with deals
Celebrate National Taco Day with deals
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News