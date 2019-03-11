free food

IHOP offering free pancakes for Free Pancake Day

EMBED <>More Videos

Free Pancake Day returns to IHOP on Tuesday

IHOPs across the country will offer a free short stack of pancakes Tuesday for Free Pancake Day.

This year's theme is Flip it Forward for the Kids.

IHOP is asking for donations to Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, Shriners Hospital for Children and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

How it works:
Visit any IHOP restaurant Tuesday and get a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes.

Enjoy your free pancakes and then choose to donate to charities that will help children battling critical illnesses.

The offer is for dine-in only from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Click here fore local IHOP locations participating in the giveaway.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
food & drinkncfoodfree foodfree stuffdealsdonationscharities
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FREE FOOD
IHOP Free Pancake Day returns Tuesday
Buffalo Wild Wings to serve free wings if Super Bowl goes into OT
McDonald's offering free 'Bacon Hour'
Jimmy John's offers free food to those affected by government shutdown
TOP STORIES
Police body camera video shows violent confrontation during arrest of Fresno man
FAX bus knocks out PG&E power pole in Northeast Fresno
Top Intel executive says flying cars are 5 years away
Former Miss Teen Universe, 20, dies after suffering heart attack
2 detained in connection with girl's body found in Hacienda Heights
Mother charged after 5-year-old found dead in Texas
Smoking while pregnant doubles risk of baby's sudden death, study finds
Show More
Horse in the bed of pick-up truck going 70 MPH on highway
5 Things To Know Before You Go
Police: Fla. woman shot boyfriend for snoring loudly
Police: Suspect chokes man for singing Christmas songs
Recall of some Chef Boyardee microwaveable meals
More TOP STORIES News