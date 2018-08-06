FOOD & DRINK

Jonesing for burgers? Check out Madera's top 3 spots

Maria's Burger Bar. | Photo: Ann S./Yelp

By Hoodline
Need more burgers in your life? Summer is the perfect time to seek them out -- and we're here to help you find the very best.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top burger spots in Madera, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when cravings strike.

1. Maria's Burger Bar



Photo: Tony G./Yelp

Topping the list is Maria's Burger Bar. Located at 114 N. Gateway Drive, it is the highest rated burger spot in Madera, boasting 4.5 stars out of 95 reviews on Yelp. Reviewers praise the wide variety of burgers (including the ability to substitute a turkey patty for any beef one) and sides like the garlic fries.

2. Players Smoked Bbq



Photo: Players Smoked BBQ/Yelp

Next up is Players Smoked BBQ, situated at 1816 Howard Road, Suite 5. With four stars out of 125 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score barbecue, sandwiches and burgers has proven to be a local favorite. Yelpers praise their unique smoked taste, as well as the plentiful sides and other barbecue options.

3. Perko's Cafe



Photo: Rosemary C./Yelp

Finally, Perko's Cafe, located at 1825 W. Cleveland Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the all-day classic American diner, which offers burgers and more, four stars out of 57 reviews.

On the menu, check out the bacon guacamole burger, as well as the California burger with avocado, mushrooms and jack cheese.
