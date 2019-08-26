Food & Drink

KFC meatless fried chicken coming to Atlanta

ATLANTA -- Vegan fried chicken, anyone? Kentucky Fried Chicken is testing a meatless option -- saying it tastes like chicken, looks like chicken but there is no chicken.

KFC is calling it, "Beyond Fried Chicken, a Kentucky Fried Miracle."

The plant-based chicken is in partnership with Beyond Meat.

"It's confusing, but it's also delicious," KFC tweeted.

You can get nuggets or boneless wings.

"The new plant-based Beyond Fried Chicken offers the finger lickin' good fried chicken flavor only KFC can deliver as a perfect choice for those searching for plant-based meat options on-the-go," KFC said in a statement.

The vegan chicken meal is not available everywhere, yet.

KFC says it will be testing the recipe in Atlanta, Georgia on August 27.

Would you try it?

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkgeorgiafoodiefoodvegetablekfcveganu.s. & worldchicken
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CA suing Trump administration over rollback of child immigrant protections
One major injury after crash involving gas tanker near Selma
Police looking for suspect involved in deadly stabbing in Visalia
President Trump says great 'unity' at G7 summit in France
Daughter speaks out after West Nile Virus claims life of father
28-year-old man shot, killed in Tulare, police say
Acts of kindness encouraged to honor woman killed in DUI crash
Show More
START HERE: G7 summit in France, Newsom to announce legal action on immigration
Man drowns near Merced River at McConnell State Park
2 children killed in rollover crash on I-5 west of Bakersfield
2 suspects arrested for robbery at Canoga Park mall
Suspect arrested in deadly Fresno gas station stabbing
More TOP STORIES News