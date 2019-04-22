krispy kreme

Krispy Kreme Lemon Glazed doughnuts return for one week

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Krispy Kreme is bringing back the fan-favorite Lemon Glazed doughnut - for one week only.

From April 22-28, participating shops will offer a zesty spin on the original glazed doughnut.



On May 6, Krispy Kreme will also start selling summer fruit-inspired doughnuts including pineapple, key lime and strawberry.

Find your local store here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinknckrispy kremedonuts
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
KRISPY KREME
Krispy Kreme opens redesigned shop with doughnut-infused ice cream
Krispy Kreme 82nd birthday deal: buy one dozen, get second for $1
Krispy Kreme is now delivering doughnuts
Free donuts! National Doughnut Day deals, freebies
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Police: Juveniles cause $5k in damage to Visalia school
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Show More
Kern County deputies recover occupied SUV from Kern River
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
More TOP STORIES News