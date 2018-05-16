New Fresno restaurant serving small burgers with big flavor

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=3484968" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> RAW VIDEO: Tour of Fresno's Burgerim restaurant

Mini hamburgers made of everything from Japanese beef to falafel are available at a new Northwest Fresno restaurant.On Wednesday, Action News got a tour of "Burgerim" located at River Park Circle and Friant Road.The franchise sells what it calls "sensibly sized" burgers, which are a little bit bigger than a slider.A second location at Clovis Avenue and Kings Canyon is scheduled to open in several weeks.The restaurants are still looking to hire kitchen staff and people to work the front counter.In case you were wondering, the name "Burgerim" has roots in hebrew, with the "-im" acting as a pluralization that translates the word to "many burgers."