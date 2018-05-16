FOOD

New Fresno restaurant serving small burgers with big flavor

New Fresno restaurant serving small burgers with big flavor (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Mini hamburgers made of everything from Japanese beef to falafel are available at a new Northwest Fresno restaurant.

On Wednesday, Action News got a tour of "Burgerim" located at River Park Circle and Friant Road.
RAW VIDEO: Tour of Fresno's new Burgerim restaurant
RAW VIDEO: Tour of Fresno's Burgerim restaurant


The franchise sells what it calls "sensibly sized" burgers, which are a little bit bigger than a slider.

A second location at Clovis Avenue and Kings Canyon is scheduled to open in several weeks.
The restaurants are still looking to hire kitchen staff and people to work the front counter.

In case you were wondering, the name "Burgerim" has roots in hebrew, with the "-im" acting as a pluralization that translates the word to "many burgers."
