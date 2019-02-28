Northwest Fresno gets a new diner: Black Bear Diner

A new diner and breakfast and brunch spot, offering burgers and more, has made its debut in the neighborhood. Called Black Bear Diner, the new arrival is located at 3602 Shaw Ave. in Northwest Fresno.
This spot's expansive menu covers breakfast, lunch and dinner along with a number of beverages to quench your thirst. Look out for Bear Claw French Toast with powdered sugar and fresh fruit for breakfast; The Fit and Focused Protein Burger with a lettuce wrap bun for lunch; or the Slow Cooked Pot Roast for dinner. (Check out the website here for a full list of offerings and more information.)
Black Bear Diner has proven popular thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 12 reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Matt L., who reviewed it on Feb. 22, said, "My first experience with Black Bear Diner was in Davis. The experience was great. The food was good, environment great and the service was perfect."
And J S. wrote, "Super excited this new edition to Fresno is open. Made it on the third day and was seated very promptly. Everything is nice, new and clean. Service was very friendly. Ordered a California omelette and it was good."
Head on over to check it out: Black Bear Diner is open from 6 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and Sunday, and 6 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
---
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
