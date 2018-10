EMBED >More News Videos Mickey Mouse Oreos are coming are coming to a store near you

You've likely seen some of Oreo's more recent creative flavors, like Cherry Cola and Pina Colada, but would you consider eating these?Mondelez International just unveiled two bold new cookies coming to China that are getting a lot of attention: Hot Chicken Wing and Wasabi.The orange and green creme is sandwiched between two of the classic chocolateNo word yet on when the cookies will be released.