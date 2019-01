The United States Supreme Court upheld California's ban on foie gras.In 2012, the state passed a ban on the French delicacy, which is made from the liver of ducks and geese that have been fatted through force-feeding.A lower court struck down the ban in 2015. That ruling allowed restaurants to continue serving it.But in 2018, an appeals court upheld the law and now the high court's ruling means the ban is back in effect.