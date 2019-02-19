The 4 best spots to score burgers in Clovis

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top burger spots in Clovis, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to satisfy your cravings.
1. Colton's Social House
PHOTO: sara b./YELP
Topping the list is Colton's Social House. Located at 1150 Shaw Ave., the steakhouse and New American spot is the highest rated spot for burgers in Clovis, boasting four stars out of 567 reviews on Yelp.
2. Fat Jack's
PHOTO: pat o./YELP
Fat Jack's, located at 625 W. Shaw Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score burgers and more four stars out of 187 reviews.
3. Colorado Grill
PHOTO: rachel j./YELP
Over in Northeast Fresno, check out the Colorado Grill, which has earned four stars out of 167 reviews on Yelp. You can find the spot to score burgers and more at 1207 Willow Ave.
4. Cravings
PHOTO: taha I./YELP
And then there's Cravings, a local favorite with four stars out of 156 reviews. Stop by 2220 Herndon Ave. to hit up the spot to score hot dogs, burgers and sandwiches next time the urge strikes.
