FOOD & DRINK

The 4 best spots to score burgers in Clovis

Colorado Grill. | Photo: Nikki I./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to sample the best burgers around town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top burger spots in Clovis, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to satisfy your cravings.

1. Colton's Social House



PHOTO: sara b./YELP

Topping the list is Colton's Social House. Located at 1150 Shaw Ave., the steakhouse and New American spot is the highest rated spot for burgers in Clovis, boasting four stars out of 567 reviews on Yelp.

2. Fat Jack's



PHOTO: pat o./YELP
Fat Jack's, located at 625 W. Shaw Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score burgers and more four stars out of 187 reviews.

3. Colorado Grill



PHOTO: rachel j./YELP

Over in Northeast Fresno, check out the Colorado Grill, which has earned four stars out of 167 reviews on Yelp. You can find the spot to score burgers and more at 1207 Willow Ave.

4. Cravings



PHOTO: taha I./YELP

And then there's Cravings, a local favorite with four stars out of 156 reviews. Stop by 2220 Herndon Ave. to hit up the spot to score hot dogs, burgers and sandwiches next time the urge strikes.
---

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineClovisFresno
FOOD & DRINK
Madera's 3 favorite spots for inexpensive sandwiches
Consumer Reports: Make a better smoothie
Shamrock Shake returns to McDonald's
Fresno's 3 best spots to spend big on Italian food
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Trump administration terminates high-speed rail grant
Family begs for answers in Merced father's suspicious death
Jury convicts man of second-degree murder in fatal fight outside Kearney Market
Murder arrest at drug operation ends months of agony for missing man's family
Meet the Tulare County prosecutors assigned to the Golden State Killer trial
City of Fresno works to fill potholes before next storm
VIDEO: Police search for 3 suspects in violent armed robbery of 'Hustler Hollywood'
New pickup option comes to Dinuba Walmart
Show More
Dad says woman confronted students over prom photos
New California bill could eliminate speed limit on I-5, Hwy 99
Funeral services announced for Fresno officer killed in wrong-way crash
Settlement reached in sexual assault lawsuit against border patrol
Statue of iconic WWII embrace spray-painted with #MeToo
More News