Restaurants, bars carrying Pliny the Younger in the Central California

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Kegs of Pliny the Younger have arrived in Central California and will soon go on tap in Fresno and Visalia.

The legendary triple India pale ale is made from the Russian River Brewing Company's secret recipe.

Gazebo Gardens in the Tower District in Fresno has confirmed that the craft beer would soon be on tap, possibly over the weekend.

Pita Kabob in downtown Visalia will also be tapping it at their gastropub Friday morning, starting at 11:00 a.m.

Only a limited amount of the beer is available and will be served until they run out.

Pliny the Younger is rated among the best beers in the country.

