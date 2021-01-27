Arts & Entertainment

'For Life' confronts the challenge of COVID-19 behind bars

By Sandy Kenyon
NEW YORK -- ABC's 'For Life' is back with all-new episodes as COVID-19 hits Bellmore Prison.

After an urgent call from Bellmore concerning the growing pandemic, Aaron enlists Safiya's help and heads back to the prison to investigate. Meanwhile Marie faces a choice: Expose her family to the virus or go all-in at the hospital.

Entertainment reporter Sandy Kenyon talked to series stars Nicholas Pinnock and Indira Varma as well as creator and executive producer Hank Steinberg and executive producers Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson and Isaac Wright Jr. about the upcoming season.

Entertainment reporter Sandy Kenyon talks to series creator Hank Steinberg and executive producers Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson and Isaac Wright Jr. about the upcoming season



Wrongfully convicted prisoner-turned-litigator and social crusader Aaron Wallace (Nicholas Pinnock) continues his fight and embarks on a more personal journey in season two of "For Life."

Aaron is motivated by the hope of being reunited with his family and reclaiming a life of freedom to take up the mantle against systemic injustice from outside the prison walls.

ABC's 'For Life' airs Wednesdays at 10:00 p.m. ET | 9:00 p.m. CT. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and Hulu.

"For Life" stars Nicholas Pinnock as Aaron Wallace, Indira Varma as Safiya Masry, Joy Bryant as Marie Wallace, Dorian Missick as Jamal Bishop, Tyla Harris as Jasmine Wallace and Timothy Busfield as Henry Roswell.
