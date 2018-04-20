CRIME

Former Chowchilla Police officer sentenced to prison for raping child

Attorneys said Hormel was a foster parent to the victim at the time, and the child was living with him when it happened. (KFSN)

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) --
Former Chowchilla Police officer, Tyler Hormel was sentenced to 9 years in prison for raping a child in 2016 on Friday.

Attorneys said Hormel was a foster parent to the victim at the time, and the child was living with him when it happened.

"It's a difficult case. This type where you have the molestation of a child. This case was particularly more difficult because we have a law enforcement officer involved," Madera Co. District Attorney David Linn said.

Linn and attorney Traci Wise said they looked into several police reports and cell phone records. They ultimately decided to take a plea deal instead of putting the victim through a trial.

"No putting her through the trauma of a trial and taking the guarantee we knew we're getting with this plea deal," Linn said.

Hormel was also a school resource officer for the Chowchilla Elementary School District.

The victim made her voice heard inside the courtroom, telling her former guardian "you took everything I dreamed of, and destroyed it,".

Chowchilla Police Chief Dave Riviere also spoke out in court. He believes Hormel's punishment isn't long enough.

"I'm happy its over. I'm not happy with the sentence. I feel like it should've been longer, truthfully. Police officers are not like that, that's why he's going to prison," Riviere said.

Hormel's attorney argued in court that while he is remorseful for his actions, there are "2 sides to the story." He said that Hormel did not intend for things to turn out the way they did.

Hormel has about two and a half years' worth of time served. Attorneys said he would be transferred to a state prison to serve the rest of his sentence.
