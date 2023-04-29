Deputies warned Francisco Oropeza, Texas mass shooting suspect, about shooting from his yard

SkyEye captures authorities investigating the aftermath of a mass shooting after a Texas man went next door with a rifle and began shooting his neighbors, killing an 8-year-old and

CLEVELAND, Texas -- The manhunt for an alleged gunman continues after being accused of shooting five of his neighbors to death, including an 8-year-old, inside a home in Texas Saturday.

Francisco Oropeza, 38, has been on the run since being accused of retaliating after his neighbors asked him to stop firing rounds in his yard because they were trying to sleep, authorities said Saturday.

The deadly shooting happened in San Jacinto County in the Trails End area of Cleveland, about 45 miles north of Houston.

Investigators said the series of events began when Oropeza, who they believe was intoxicated, shot a round of bullets using an AR-15 outside his front porch. That's when neighbors asked Oropeza to be quiet because they had a baby who was trying to sleep, according to deputies.

According to Sheriff Greg Capers, Oropeza responded by telling them that it was his property.

The sheriff told Eyewitness News that the five victims were shot from the neck up, "almost execution style," with a total of 10 people inside the home.

Investigators said one person in the house got a video of the suspect walking up to the front door with the rifle.

Capers said some of those in the house had just moved from Houston earlier in the week, but he did not know whether they were planning to stay there.

Authorities said they have previously been to the suspect's home, according to Capers.

"Deputies have come over and spoke with him about him shooting his gun in the yard," he said.

Authorities describe Oropeza as a Hispanic man who is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing jeans, a black shirt, and work boots. Investigators said he has a goatee and short black hair.

A judge has issued an arrest warrant for Oropeza and assigned a $5 million bond. Authorities believe Oropeza left by walking or on a bicycle and is currently within a two-mile radius of the scene.