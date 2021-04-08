20-year-old man facing multiple felony charges after Fresno County crash that left 3 dead, 5 injured

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Multiple felony charges have been filed against a 20-year-old man accused of causing the death of three people in a multi-vehicle crash in Fresno County last month.The DA's office said Portillo ran a red light and hit several cars at McKinley Avenue and Cedar Avenue on March 20, causing a chain reaction seven-vehicle collision that led to the deaths of a 54-year-old man, a 28-year-old woman, and a 20-year-old woman. Five others were injured in the crash.The Fresno County District Attorney's Office said on Thursday that Francisco Portillo has been charged with crimes including gross vehicular manslaughter while impaired, evading causing death and great bodily injury, driving under the combined influence of drugs and alcohol causing great bodily injury, reckless driving causing great bodily injury, failure to stop at a red light, unsafe speed, and driving with a blood alcohol content of .05% or higher while under the age of 21.Fresno police investigators found that Portillo was under the influence of alcohol and marijuana at the time of the collision.The DA's office says that if convicted, Portillo faces a sentence of up to 25 years and 8 months in prison.