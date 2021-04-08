fatal crash

20-year-old man facing multiple felony charges after Fresno County crash that left 3 dead, 5 injured

EMBED <>More Videos

Man facing multiple felony charges after deadly Fresno Co. crash

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Multiple felony charges have been filed against a 20-year-old man accused of causing the death of three people in a multi-vehicle crash in Fresno County last month.

RELATED: Surveillance video shows Fresno collision which ended in fiery crash and killed 3

The DA's office said Portillo ran a red light and hit several cars at McKinley Avenue and Cedar Avenue on March 20, causing a chain reaction seven-vehicle collision that led to the deaths of a 54-year-old man, a 28-year-old woman, and a 20-year-old woman. Five others were injured in the crash.

The Fresno County District Attorney's Office said on Thursday that Francisco Portillo has been charged with crimes including gross vehicular manslaughter while impaired, evading causing death and great bodily injury, driving under the combined influence of drugs and alcohol causing great bodily injury, reckless driving causing great bodily injury, failure to stop at a red light, unsafe speed, and driving with a blood alcohol content of .05% or higher while under the age of 21.



Fresno police investigators found that Portillo was under the influence of alcohol and marijuana at the time of the collision.

The DA's office says that if convicted, Portillo faces a sentence of up to 25 years and 8 months in prison.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno countycrimefatal crashfresno countydui crash
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
1 killed in Fresno County crash, CHP says
Teen driver killed, passenger critically injured in Merced Co. crash
Man killed in single-car crash in Merced County, CHP says
Truck driver killed in crash on Hwy 99 near Herndon in NW Fresno
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
No death penalty for man convicted of murdering Kerman couple
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
Show More
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
More TOP STORIES News