Merced elementary students get adorable surprise for raising money for animal rescue

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Students at Franklin Elementary received a special thanks for raising money for a Merced-based animal rescue.

The nonprofit, "New Beginnings," brought six puppies to visit the kindergartners as a token of their appreciation for the donation.

For seven years, teachers Miss Silva and Miss Christiansen organized the fundraiser where students sold school supplies, books, and snacks.

This year's donation was the largest to date at $3,000.

The adorable puppies showed their gratitude through plenty of kisses.