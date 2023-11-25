French bulldog stolen during break-in at Clovis apartment

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A family is pleading for help after thieves stole their French bulldog worth over $10,000.

"They all left with bags full, and one of them had a box and then one of the guys was carrying my Frida out by her neck, and they just took off," said the owner, Rose.

Thanksgiving dinner took a turn for Rose's family when they got a notification that someone had broken into her son's apartment in Clovis.

Not only stealing early Christmas presents, diapers, and clothes but also their one-and-a-half-year-old miniature French bulldog, Frida. No one else was in the apartment.

"Honestly we just want Frida back, everything that they took, we don't care, we just want Frida back," said Rose.

Her owner Rose did not want to be on camera but told Action News, that Frida is a girl who's sour and sweet.

"Frida has always been spunky, she's always been feisty," said Rose. "She loves people, she loves getting rubbed on, I used to take her to Tower district, both my dogs, people know me with my Frenchies."

Rose not only wants Frida back for her but for her best friend, Barry.

She says her other French bulldog Barry and Frida did everything together and says now he will have to deal with being alone.

"I feel violated."

Rose is heartbroken not knowing if she will ever see her little girl again.

"We are not even going to know what's going on with her, she's missing she's gone, and I feel like I'm never going to know what even happened to her," said Rose.

Now Rose is having to spend the holidays without her little girl.

"They're part of the family, they celebrate with us too, and she's not gonna be here, and it's just gonna be hard, I just can't stop thinking about her, she needs to be home, she needs to be home with her family," said Rose.

