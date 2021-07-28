Changes coming to Fresno Yosemite International Airport amid increase in travelers

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Summer travel is in full swing and after a year spent mostly at home, thousands of more people are choosing to fly to their destination.That has left Fresno Yosemite International Airport pretty busy these days. Not a bad problem to have."This facility sees over 3 million people in it every single year, so it's just a busy facility," says Director of Aviation Kevin Meikle.The Fresno airport is taking on a new look, growing to meet the increasing demand for travel to and from the Central Valley.As you drive through the airport, looking for parking, you will notice the parking garage construction project is almost complete.But that construction means fewer parking spots now, so airport officials have put up these barriers, keeping people from double parking.As the parking garage project wraps up, the airport is preparing to break ground on an expansion of the terminal in spring"Adding gates, expanding the checkpoint, just making it more convenient for the passengers and the airlines to operate out of," Meikle said.That will be welcome news for passengers as the security checkpoint is often crowded, a growing pain for the airport."We do need the space and the expansion program will bring the space, and the expansion program will bring that space to us," says Media and PR Officer Vikkie Calderon.The airport gave us a sneak peek at the plans, which will add two gates and more places to eat.Another issue the airport is keeping its eye on is fuel shortages that have impacted smaller airports up and down the West Coast.The new four level parking garage will be available for travelers this October ahead of the holiday season.