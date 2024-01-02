Plane headed from Fresno to Dallas over fuels, forcing 2-hour delay, officials say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Passengers headed from Fresno to Dallas had a delay Tuesday morning due to the plane over fueling.

Fresno Fire officials say it happened at about 6:30 am on an American Airlines flight.

Officials say a hazmat team was called out to help with cleanup efforts.

About 100-200 gallons of excess fuel spilled.

Officials say all 170 passengers had to deboard and wait an extra two hours.

Neither the plane nor the airport were damaged. All fuel was cleared.

Fire officials say the passengers got back on the same plane to head to Dallas.

