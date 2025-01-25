Los Amigos Restaurant coming to Fresno airport

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Travelers flying through Fresno Yosemite International Airport will soon be able to enjoy a local favorite Mexican restaurant.

Los Amigos Mexican Restaurant is scheduled to open a brand new location inside of FAT's upcoming terminal expansion concourse.

Los Amigos will offer a seated dining experience themed with the colors and vibrancy of traditional folklórico.

The restaurant will also feature a full service bar, fresh-baked pastries, ready-made items, coffee and more.

FAT Director of Aviation Henry Thompson shared his excitement for the new addition, saying, "A local Mexican dining concept has been a common traveler request and being able to bring the Los Amigos Mexican Restaurant experience to FAT is timely with initiatives to offer new amenities inspired by our travelers."

The Fresno Area Hispanic Foundation helped in the search for a restaurant best suited to bring authentic Mexican cuisine to FAT.

Regular meetings were held in the past year to decide what restaurant could provide travel-friendly food that would be well received by international travelers as well as locals.

"We are thrilled to share our vibrant flavors and culinary traditions with travelers from around the world, providing them with a memorable dining experience during their journey," said Ricardo Flores Gaona, owner of Los Amigos Mexican Restaurant.

Los Amigos Mexican Restaurant has had a presence in the community for more than 30 years, with two locations open currently.

One restaurant is located in Fresno near Shaw and Blackstone avenues, and the other is a concept location in downtown Fresno.

The FAT location will open this fall, alongside the airport's terminal expansion.

