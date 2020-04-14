apartment fire

VIDEO: Firefighters battle apartment fire in central Fresno that displaced 2

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people were displaced after their apartment caught fire in central Fresno Tuesday morning.

It happened around 9 a.m. on Angus Street and Weldon Avenue at the Summerset Apartments.

Fire crews arrived to find heavy smoke coming from an apartment.

Firefighters say two elderly residents woke up to a smoke alarm and were able to escape the apartment without injuries.

The fire severely damaged the apartment.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno centralfireapartment firefresno
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
APARTMENT FIRE
Family displaced after apartment fire in southwest Fresno
Family displaced after fire destroys part of apartment in Fresno County
Man hospitalized, others displaced after central Fresno apartment complex fire
Fire breaks out at Clovis apartment complex, no one injured
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Millions of Americans find their relief money in payment purgatory
Central California coronavirus cases
One person killed in crash just outside Visalia
Breaking down new US guidelines on how to reopen economy
Coronavirus: How close was California to becoming a New York-level crisis?
2 killed in central Fresno after driver tries to flee police
21 employees at Kaweah Delta test positive for COVID-19
Show More
Fresno Chaffee Zoo mourns death of 49-year-old orangutan
Merced Co Supervisor responds to video appearing to show him dismiss social workers' safety concerns
Fresno Co. reports second highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases
CSU suspends ACT/SAT requirement for 2021-2022 academic year
Man accidentally charged $11K for $90 grocery bill
More TOP STORIES News