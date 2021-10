FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating a homicide at an apartment complex in west central Fresno.Officers responded to the Westwood Village apartments on Shields and Valentine Avenues at around 10 pm on Sunday.Investigators found a man in his 20s suffering from at least one gunshot wound.First responders tried to give him CPR, but the victim died at the scene.Detectives are now looking for witnesses and collecting evidence to determine what led to the deadly attack.Police have not yet provided a suspect description.This is the 37th homicide in the city of Fresno so far this year.