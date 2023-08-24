Claw Daddy Arcades opens its doors at Fashion Fair Mall in Fresno

A new family-owned Arcade has just opened up at Fresno's Fashion Fair Mall.

It's called "Claw Daddy Arcades" and just like the name suggests it only has claw machines filled with plush prizes up for grabs.

The owner says he grew up splitting his time in the U.S. and Japan where claw machines are extremely popular, inspiring him to open up his own arcade.

But he made sure at this arcade, you can actually win.

"You'll see a lot of people walking out of here with Plushies," owner Rob Pollard said. "The one thing I dislike is when you to a claw machine spot and you're playing these games and you're spending your hard earned money, you don't come away with anything, I mean I don't think there's anything worse than that."

The owner tells us the machines are made for all ages, from kids to grandparents.

The Fashion Fair location, found in the Outdoor Village, is just the second in the state.

Claw Daddy is open Monday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and open on Sunday 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.