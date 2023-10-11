Suspect in vandalism of Fresno business identified, also person of interest for crime at synagogue

The Fresno Police Department is investigating two incidents in the city targeting the Jewish community.

The incidents come after a surprise attack by Palestinian group Hamas on Israel, which has escalated into the Israel-Hamas war.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The suspect who was arrested in connection to the vandalism of a Fresno bakery has been identified.

Police took Orlando Javier Ramirez into custody Tuesday evening for the crime that happened early that morning.

The incident happened at Noah's Ark Restaurant and Bakery.

At the restaurant, surveillance video shows the suspect walking up to the door and throwing a rock straight at the window.

Co-owner Ani Baghramyan says a note was left behind, reading, "All Jewish businesses will be targeted."

Authorities say Ramirez is also a person of interest in the vandalism that happened at the Temple Beth Israel.

At the synagogue, an employee found one of their glass doors broken.

Ramirez has been charged with felony vandalism, felony hate crime and felony criminal threats.

In the meantime, Fresno police have been stepping up patrol presence around synagogues and Jewish businesses in the city as the conflict continues in the Middle East.

