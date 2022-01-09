Police investigating deadly shooting at Fresno apartment complex

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating a deadly shooting at an apartment complex in east central Fresno.

It happened at around 6:30 pm on Saturday at the Chalet Gardens Apartments on Winery near Yale.

Officers responded to reports of a burglary at one of the units and noticed broken glass, and a shattered sliding door where the lock appeared to be cut.

Inside, police found a man in his late forties lying on the living room floor.

First responders tried to revive him but the victim died at the scene.

Using surveillance footage, detectives located a suspect vehicle and began a police pursuit.

The suspect refused to stop and eventually crashed in the area of McKinley And Dewolf.

"The individual who was involved in that crash was taken into custody - and we have homicide detectives and night detective unit on scene currently following up and investigating this incident further," said Fresno police Lt. Brian Pierce.

Detectives have not determined if the suspect in the vehicle is related to the shooting.

Police say the suspect was the only person in the vehicle during the crash - but have not released any more details on the arrest.
