Car catches fire, 4 in hospital after crash in southwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A fiery car crash in southwest Fresno on Thursday afternoon has left four people in the hospital.

The accident occurred at about 3:30 pm at S Thorne Ave & W Whitesbridge Ave.

Fresno Fire says a car caught fire as a result of the crash, and four occupants suffered minor to moderate injuries and were taken to hospital.
