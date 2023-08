The Fresno Chaffee Zoo celebrated World Elephant Day with a big announcement.

Zoo officials say their female African Elephants are pregnant. They are expected to give birth between September and October 2024.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Chaffee Zoo celebrated World Elephant Day with a big announcement.

Zoo officials say their female African Elephants are pregnant.

They are expected to give birth between September and October of next year.

This will be the first elephant calves ever born at the Zoo.

The facilities care team will monitor the expectant mothers and prepare for the calves' arrival.