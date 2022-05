FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Visitors of the Fresno Chaffee Zoo will be able to see two new members of the zoo.Officials said two baby colobus guereza were born recently. They are an Old World monkey that is native to Africa.The babies hang on to their mother's chest to keep safe, but all female members of the colobus troop help to raise the younglings.The baby colobuses are born with white fur, but they will start to change to black and white after about three months.Guests will be able to see babies this spring and summer.