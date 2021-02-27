American Airlines offering direct flights from Fresno to Chicago starting June 3

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Direct flights out of Fresno to Chicago will be offered this summer on American Airlines.Officials with the Fresno Yosemite International Airport announced the airline's expansion on Friday to Chicago O'Hare International Airport.Starting in early June, non-stop service flights will go from the Valley to the Windy City.This provides another airline option for travelers hoping to head east.The summer service begins June 3rd and runs through September 6th.You can book those flights starting this weekend on the airlines' website.