air travel

American Airlines offering direct flights from Fresno to Chicago starting June 3

The summer service begins June 3rd and runs through September 6th.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Direct flights out of Fresno to Chicago will be offered this summer on American Airlines.

Officials with the Fresno Yosemite International Airport announced the airline's expansion on Friday to Chicago O'Hare International Airport.

Starting in early June, non-stop service flights will go from the Valley to the Windy City.

This provides another airline option for travelers hoping to head east.

The summer service begins June 3rd and runs through September 6th.

You can book those flights starting this weekend on the airlines' website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelfresno yosemite internationalfresnochicagoair travelamerican airlinesfresno
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AIR TRAVEL
COVID vaccine 'passports' may open society, but inequity looms
FAA orders United to inspect Boeing 777s after emergency
Central Valley travelers dealing with canceled flights due to winter storms
COVID-19 testing for US flights rejected by major airlines
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno City Council to consider 'hazard pay' for grocery store employees
Necklace with ashes returned to owner thanks to social media, good samaritan
Fresno Unified, Fresno Teachers Association close to return date agreement
Fresno Fairgrounds to host Jurassic Empire, a drive-thru dinosaur exhibit
Kohl's in north Fresno will soon have Sephora inside
Valley farm owner supports bill that offers citizenship to essential workers
Assm. Patterson blames DMV for hundreds of truck drivers unable to take driving test
Show More
Changing immigration policies negatively impact undocumented students, new study says
More vaccines expected in California next month, Newsom says
US advisers endorse single-shot COVID vaccine from J&J
Man accused of breaking into 17 Fresno Co. businesses, stealing tax info, cash
Man shot in central Fresno, police searching for suspect
More TOP STORIES News