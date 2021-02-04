41-year-old Fresno man accused of sexually assaulting 12-year-old girl for months

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 41-year-old Fresno man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl for months.Fresno County Sheriff's Office detectives say Brent Cox had been in a prolonged relationship with the 12-year-old victim, grooming her so he could take advantage of her sexually.They say they found evidence he carried out many sexual acts with the young girl over several months.He has been booked into the Fresno County Jail and faces multiple felony charges related to sexual assault of a minor and intimidating or dissuading a victim.Anyone with additional information about Brent Cox is urged to contact Sergeant Chad Stokes at (559) 600-8144 or Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-7867.