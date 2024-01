Man sentenced for child molestation in Porterville

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 26-year-old man has learned his punishment for child molestation in Porterville.

Luis Gutierrez was sentenced to life in prison for three counts of felony child molestation.

The crimes were committed between 2015 and 2019 against two young girls and a boy.

Gutierrez pleaded no contest last month.

He must serve 25 years in prison before being considered for parole.

He also must register as a sex offender for life.