Porterville man convicted on nearly 2 dozen counts of child sex crimes

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Porterville man has been found guilty of almost two dozen counts of child sex crimes involving multiple victims as young as five years old.

The Tulare County District Attorney's Office says 55-year-old Fernando Barragan was found guilty on Tuesday for crimes dating back to the 90s.

Prosecutors say he molested one of his victims from 1996 to 2002, beginning when she was just 7.

From then to 2014, the DA's office says Barragan committed sex crimes against several children.

13 counts were tied to one victim.

Court documents say those crimes began in 2002 when she was 7 and lasted almost 10 years.

Prosecutors say the sex assaults all happened in the Porterville area.

Barragan will be back in court on September 6, where he faces more than 182 years to life in prison.

He will also be required to register as a sex offender.