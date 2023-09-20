New initiative focused on revitalizing Fresno's Chinatown

Action News was in Fresno's Historic Chinatown neighborhood for a big announcement on investments coming to the area.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Action News was in Fresno's Historic Chinatown neighborhood for a big announcement on investments coming to the area.

The "Chinatown: Open for Business" initiative aims to draw in new business while supporting shops and restaurants that have served Downtown Fresno for decades.

It was created by the Chinatown Fresno Foundation, in partnership with the city and HUD.

A roundtable held at Komoto's Building invited local leaders, business and property owners to learn about what's in the works and funding opportunities.

More trees, improved sidewalks and lighting are on the way.

The foundation is working to increase interest in the area while still celebrating the cultures of Chinatown.

We're told one of the projects is to provide funding for Chinatown's Underground tunnel network and bring back guided tours.

The Chinatown Empowerment Center also plans on rolling out a vacancy database, helping fill spaces with start-ups.