Annual 'Career Skills Challenge' at Fresno City College lets students showcase skills

The Fresno County Superintendent of Schools annual "Career Skills Challenge" allowed more than 1,200 local teens to show off their skills.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- More than 1,000 students took part in dozens of competitions at Fresno City College on Thursday.

Competition categories included robotics, welding, auto, culinary, medical and business.

More than 40 high schools from Fresno, Madera and Mariposa counties brought some of their best students.

Event organizers say the competition is an opportunity for students to be recognized for their achievements and to explore the programs available at Fresno City College.

"It just shows what our programs are doing to prepare students for not only this competition, but also for the necessary skills to move forward after high school and post-secondary education or into a career," says Anthony Ayerza.

Gold, silver and bronze medals were handed out.

The schools that placed first in their division were awarded championship trophies.