hazmat

Crews responding to hazmat incident at Fresno City College

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Fire hazmat crews have responded to a reported chlorine leak at Fresno City College, authorities said Thursday.

The fire department said on Twitter that crews were working at College Avenue near Weldon Avenue, at the northwest corner of the campus.



Officials said they were treating one person. The extent of their injuries wasn't immediately known.

Authorities evacuated buildings on campus that were possibly impacted. Hazmat crews are working to stop the leak.

The public should expect a heavy presence from first responders in the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno centralhazmatfresno city college
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HAZMAT
Long Beach closes beaches after sewage spill of up to 4M gallons
4 hospitalized after hazmat situation at Tulare Co. packing house
Hwy 198 closed in Fresno County after semi-truck overturns
City worker hospitalized after chemical released during trash pickup
TOP STORIES
Clerk pistol-whipped during armed robbery in central Fresno
Body found in downtown Fresno, police investigating
Kidnapped CA teen found in NY thanks to quick-thinking detective
Stealing suspect stays in jail after CVS burglary caught on camera
Reward offered for information on driver involved in fatal crash
Biden meets with Democratic senators on college loans
Clean-up efforts to begin on riverbed after fire destroys Madera homes
Show More
Grand jury indicts man in Buffalo supermarket shooting
Valley veterans welcomed home from Honor Flight
Madera family plans to rebuild after brush fire damages multiple homes
Family learned of loved one's death watching Buffalo shooter's video
Tulare girl gets to become a first responder for a day
More TOP STORIES News