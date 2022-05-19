Crews responding to hazmat incident at Fresno City College

Fresno Fire is on scene of a hazmat incident in the area of N. College/E. Weldon. Reports of a chlorine leak with one patient. All potential buildings have been isolated. Currently no larger impact on this incident pic.twitter.com/UhcOXb15tc — Fresno Fire PIO (@FresnoFire) May 19, 2022

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Fire hazmat crews have responded to a reported chlorine leak at Fresno City College, authorities said Thursday.The fire department said on Twitter that crews were working at College Avenue near Weldon Avenue, at the northwest corner of the campus.Officials said they were treating one person. The extent of their injuries wasn't immediately known.Authorities evacuated buildings on campus that were possibly impacted. Hazmat crews are working to stop the leak.The public should expect a heavy presence from first responders in the area.