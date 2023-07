FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Fire has confirmed they are responding to a hazardous materials call at Fresno Yosemite International Airport.

Officials with the airport say three Starbucks employees were "overcome" by fumes.

It is not known what it was or where it came from at this time.

Officials added that it happened at the Starbucks past the security gate.

No other areas are impacted at this time.