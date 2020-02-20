Fresno City's men's basketball coach Ed Madec placed on administrative leave

Madec's leave comes just days after leading the Rams to a 14th straight conference title. The longtime basketball coach also led the team to state titles in 2007 and 2012.
Fresno City administrators would not comment further on the investigation. The following statement was released to Action News:
"Men's Basketball Coach, Ed Madec, has been placed on paid administrative leave pending completion of an investigation into possible violations of California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) regulations. Interim co-athletic director, Paul Keysaw, will serve as acting coach for the remaining basketball season. The CCCAA and the Central Valley Conference have been notified of the situation and we will continue to work with them throughout this process. We will have no further comment on the situation until the investigation is complete.
We greatly appreciate your continued support and understanding during this trying time for all parties. Our pride in the Fresno City College athletic teams remains unwavering. As we work through this investigation, please continue to support our student-athletes. Our students are some of the finest in the state."
Interim co-athletic director Paul Keysaw will serve as the interim coach during the Rams upcoming playoff run. Rams (24-3) will play Saturday against Merced.
