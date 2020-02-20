Fresno City's men's basketball coach Ed Madec placed on administrative leave

“Possible violations of CCCAA regulations” is all the school will comment on at this time.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno City College's men's basketball coach Ed Madec has been placed on administrative pending an investigation into possible "violations of CCCAA regulations," school administrators said Thursday.Madec's leave comes just days after leading the Rams to a 14th straight conference title. The longtime basketball coach also led the team to state titles in 2007 and 2012.Fresno City administrators would not comment further on the investigation. The following statement was released to Action News:Interim co-athletic director, Paul Keysaw, will act as the interim coach during the Rams upcoming playoff run. The Rams (24-3) will host Merced Saturday at 5:00 PM.