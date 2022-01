FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- In a unanimous vote, the Fresno City Council approved funding to build a soccer complex and park in southeast Fresno.The 49 acres of land on Peach and California Avenues have been vacant for years.With the help of state funding, the city is committed to getting construction underway.Several representatives for Fresno Unified and Mayor Jerry Dyer spoke in favor of the park, saying it will benefit the city's youth.