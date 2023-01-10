Suspect wanted for assault at Fresno City College identified

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities have identified a suspect who is accused of assaulting a student at Fresno City College on Monday.

Officials say 18-year-old Marc Anthony Whitmore assaulted another student around 9:15 am on the second floor of the Music/Speech building.

Investigators say Whitmore used some type of sharp object to hurt the student after the class they were attending had ended.

The student was taken to a local hospital to have his injuries treated.

Officers say Whitmore left the campus after the assault and is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about Whitmore's whereabouts is asked to call the State Center Community College District Police at (559) 244-6140.