Fresno's CMAC launching new program for Women's History Month

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Many of us know and love the Community Media Access Collaborative, or CMAC, in Fresno.

For Women's History Month, they are launching a new program focused on helping women who are aspiring media makers.

I sat down with CMAC's Community Engagement Coordinator, Andrea Franco and teaching artist Alexandra Carillo to talk about EmpowHERd Voices.

