Fresno County CBD store owner stabbed by employee he was firing, deputies say

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A fight inside a CBD store in Fresno County ended with one man stabbed and the other injured.

The fight and stabbing happened at Yosemite Hemp Company near Friant and North Fork Roads at around 6:00 p.m.

The 42-year-old victim was airlifted to the hospital and the 27-year-old suspect was taken by ambulance.

Deputies say the 42-year-old owner was in the process of firing the suspect when the 27-year-old became upset and stabbed the owner under the armpit with a kitchen knife.

Authorities say no customers were inside the store when the stabbing happened.

There was another man involved - the brother of the victim - and investigators say he witnessed the attack.

Authorities tell us he also stepped in the middle of the fight to stop both men from attacking each other.

Both men are expected to be OK.

