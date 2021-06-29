One year after he was murdered, family of Anthony Romero pleads for answers

By
EMBED <>More Videos

1 year after murder, Fresno man's family pleads for answers

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It has been 365 days since a Fresno grandfather was found murdered in his apartment and no arrests have been made.

"We want answers, we need answers, we need closure, we need justice. It's just, it's not right. It's not right," said Angelica Torres. Her father, Anthony Romero, was found murdered in his northeast Fresno Apartment one year ago.

She and extended family gathered Monday to remember Romero.

"You heart hurts everyday, you think about your lost one every day, every day. You miss them every day." Torres said.



According to Fresno Police, on June 28th, 2020, Romero was found in his home at the North Park Apartments near Shaw and Maple.

Investigators determined the 45-year-old had been dead for several days.

Authorities believe there was a disturbance at the apartment before Romero was killed.

In February, officials released video of a person of interest.

While police said the investigation is ongoing, as of Monday, no arrests have been made.

Romero's daughters said they have no idea why someone would want to hurt their father.

In a collage of pictures, hardly any show Romero not smiling.

The 49er fan grinning in his sports gear, alongside his brothers and in pictures with his five young grandchildren.

"They were so close and he may never remember him, and that hurts," daughter Melissa Ayala said about her son.

Romero was recently memorialized in a mural along C Street near Stanislaus Street, with other locals who have been killed.

The family is hoping someone will finally come forward so that they can have closure about why their loved one was taken from them.

"Family needs justice, just like any other family would want justice, we need justice." Torres said.

The family plans to hold a candlelight vigil in Romero's memory Monday evening in front of his mural in Southwest Fresno.

Anyone with information about his death is asked to contact Fresno Police or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnohomicide investigationcold case
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Show More
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
More TOP STORIES News