One year after he was murdered, family of Anthony Romero pleads for answers

"We want answers, we need answers, we need closure, we need justice. It's just, it's not right. It's not right," said Angelica Torres. Her father, Anthony Romero, was found murdered in his northeast Fresno Apartment one year ago.
She and extended family gathered Monday to remember Romero.
"You heart hurts everyday, you think about your lost one every day, every day. You miss them every day." Torres said.
It has been one year since Anthony Romero was found murdered in his NE Fresno apartment. No arrests have been made. He was a grandfather of five. His family is desperate for answers. Anyone with info, please call Crime Stoppers at 498-7867. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/VtyBwgsRBi— Jessica Harrington (@JessicaABC30) June 28, 2021
According to Fresno Police, on June 28th, 2020, Romero was found in his home at the North Park Apartments near Shaw and Maple.
Investigators determined the 45-year-old had been dead for several days.
Authorities believe there was a disturbance at the apartment before Romero was killed.
In February, officials released video of a person of interest.
While police said the investigation is ongoing, as of Monday, no arrests have been made.
Romero's daughters said they have no idea why someone would want to hurt their father.
In a collage of pictures, hardly any show Romero not smiling.
The 49er fan grinning in his sports gear, alongside his brothers and in pictures with his five young grandchildren.
"They were so close and he may never remember him, and that hurts," daughter Melissa Ayala said about her son.
Romero was recently memorialized in a mural along C Street near Stanislaus Street, with other locals who have been killed.
The family is hoping someone will finally come forward so that they can have closure about why their loved one was taken from them.
"Family needs justice, just like any other family would want justice, we need justice." Torres said.
The family plans to hold a candlelight vigil in Romero's memory Monday evening in front of his mural in Southwest Fresno.
Anyone with information about his death is asked to contact Fresno Police or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.