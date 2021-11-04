Where should $194 million in COVID relief funds go? Fresno County wants your opinion

From now through December 3, residents are invited to complete the Community Outreach Survey on the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA).
The county is receiving a total of $194 million from the federal government to address the impacts and recovery from COVID-19.
That money must be used generally in four areas: public health/economic recovery, public sector revenue loss, essential workers, and infrastructure, and county officials want the public's help to decide where to allocate it.
The survey is available online in over 40 languages online at this link, and in the form of hard copies in English, Spanish, Hmong, and Punjabi at all Fresno County libraries.
Completed hard copy paper forms may be submitted via email to ARPA@fresnocountyca.gov or hand-delivered or mailed to County Administrative Office, ARPA 2021, 2281 Tulare Street, Room 304, Fresno, CA 93721.