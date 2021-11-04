Politics

Where should $194 million in COVID relief funds go? Fresno County wants your opinion

EMBED <>More Videos

Where should COVID relief funds go? Fresno County wants your opinion

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The County of Fresno is asking its residents for input on how it should spend hundreds of millions of dollars in federal COVID relief funds.

From now through December 3, residents are invited to complete the Community Outreach Survey on the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA).

The county is receiving a total of $194 million from the federal government to address the impacts and recovery from COVID-19.

That money must be used generally in four areas: public health/economic recovery, public sector revenue loss, essential workers, and infrastructure, and county officials want the public's help to decide where to allocate it.

The survey is available online in over 40 languages online at this link, and in the form of hard copies in English, Spanish, Hmong, and Punjabi at all Fresno County libraries.

Completed hard copy paper forms may be submitted via email to ARPA@fresnocountyca.gov or hand-delivered or mailed to County Administrative Office, ARPA 2021, 2281 Tulare Street, Room 304, Fresno, CA 93721.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsfresnodisaster reliefstimulus fundsfresnocommunitysurveycovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families
Many retailers closed Thanksgiving, but still expecting record sales
Man hospitalized after shooting in Sanger, police say
Fresno County working to address childhood trauma
Show More
2 families displaced after apartment fire in central Fresno
Free Thanksgiving meals served at Clovis Senior Activity Center
Fresno State routs San Jose State 40-9 in season finale
Woman attacked by buck in Yosemite National Park, officials say
Miracle's holiday cocktail pop-up back at Fresno's Modernist
More TOP STORIES News